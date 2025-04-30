Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Monthly rent of flats and apartments near golf course in Warsaw, Poland

studios
38
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 25/54
Modern apartment — fully finished and furnished, ready for occupancy now. 25th floor.  • hig…
$3,769
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Warsaw, Poland

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool