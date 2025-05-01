Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Warsaw West County, Poland

6 properties total found
Commercial property 2 800 m² in Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
Commercial property 2 800 m²
Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 800 m²
Floor 1
A high-class facility for all types of activities, currently partially rented.  Warehouse, p…
$3,24M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 485 m² in Blonie, Poland
Commercial property 485 m²
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale office building with a total area of ​​485.5 m², suitable for small production, tra…
$681,592
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 437 m² in Lomianki, Poland
Commercial property 437 m²
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 437 m²
Commercial premises for sale in Łomianki on Warszawska Street. The total area of ​​the prope…
$526,613
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Manufacture 13 117 m² in Zaborow, Poland
Manufacture 13 117 m²
Zaborow, Poland
Area 13 117 m²
$430,000
Commercial property 537 m² in Lomianki, Poland
Commercial property 537 m²
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 537 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a plot of 770 m² with a building with a total area of ​​537 m² (464 m² of surfac…
$931,332
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
