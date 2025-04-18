Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Torun
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Torun, Poland

apartments
5
6 properties total found
5 room apartment in Torun, Poland
5 room apartment
Torun, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 124 m²
Spacious apartment for sale in Toruń – ideal for families or investors!
$185,985
Apartment in Torun, Poland
Apartment
Torun, Poland
Area 310 m²
I would like to present two unique 1907 houses for sale!
Price on request
House in Torun, Poland
House
Torun, Poland
Area 179 m²
We are pleased to present for sale a charming house in a private building with an area of ne…
$369,312
3 room apartment in Torun, Poland
3 room apartment
Torun, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
RESERVATION The apartment for sale in Toruń is located on the corner of two streets – Wyspia…
$148,291
2 room apartment in Torun, Poland
2 room apartment
Torun, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling an apartment located in the d…
$119,562
Properties features in Torun, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
