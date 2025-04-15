Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Holy Cross Voivodeship
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Holy Cross Voivodeship, Poland

apartments
3
4 properties total found
Apartment in Wiosna, Poland
Apartment
Wiosna, Poland
Area 600 m²
For sale a plot in an intimate estate complex in the municipality of Krzykosy near Wednesday…
$20,902
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Wiosna, Poland
Apartment
Wiosna, Poland
Area 2 004 m²
For sale a unique plot with a water reservoir in an intimate parcel complex in the municipal…
$52,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Chyby, Poland
Apartment
Chyby, Poland
Area 652 m²
Prestigious residence in the Netherlands – comfort and space for multigenerational family
$1,98M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured in Sedziszow, Poland
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Furnitured
Sedziszow, Poland
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two-story service and residential building with a plot of 1800 m2 in Sędziszów in…
$643,114
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Holy Cross Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes