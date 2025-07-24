Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

Katowice
81
Sosnowiec
39
Gliwice
15
Ruda Slaska
8
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Apartment in Gliwice, Poland
Apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Murapol Osiedle Safirov is located on an untouched and lush area, the heart of which is the …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Silesian Voivodeship

1 BHK

Properties features in Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go