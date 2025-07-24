Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

Katowice
81
Sosnowiec
39
Gliwice
15
Ruda Slaska
8
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
46 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 5
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 5
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 5
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 4
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Gliwice, Poland
Apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Murapol Osiedle Safirov is located on an untouched and lush area, the heart of which is the …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sosnowiec, Poland
2 room apartment
Sosnowiec, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5
Home Management System technology, used in buildings, allows you to use the « smart home », …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gliwice, Poland
2 room apartment
Gliwice, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 4
The location   on an untouched and rich in vegetation area, the heart of which is the known …
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Silesian Voivodeship

1 BHK

Properties features in Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go