Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Sieradz
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Sieradz, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment in Sieradz, Poland
4 room apartment
Sieradz, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
For sale spacious, double-storey, 4-room apartment with an area of 105.6 m2, with 2 balconie…
$258,901
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes