Residential properties for sale in Sieradz, Poland

2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sieradz, Poland
2 room apartment
Sieradz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the interesting offer of apartment located in a qu…
$101,929
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Sieradz, Poland
4 room apartment
Sieradz, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 106 m²
For sale spacious, double-storey, 4-room apartment with an area of 105.6 m2, with 2 balconie…
$261,096
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
