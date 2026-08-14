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Residential properties for sale in Racibórz County, Poland

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1 property total found
Apartment in Rudy, Poland
Apartment
Rudy, Poland
Area 912 m²
For sale construction site 913/1 Paproć gm. New Tomyśl MPZP – single family building (MN)
$34,813
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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