  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Puck County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Puck County, Poland

Hel
7
gmina Kosakowo
3
10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pogorze, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pogorze, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment with a terrace for a family at the border with Gdynia. Comfort and mode…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 3
Casa Baia is a high -class apartments by the sea, only 250 meters ó in the beach. The great …
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Hel, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Hel, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/3
incredibly 2-level apartment on the shore of the Baltic Sea. CasabaiatowykiejkiejaSaParta…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó in a…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Pogorze, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pogorze, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
3-room apartment with a balcony for a family at the border with Gdynia. Comfort and mode…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó W an…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Pogorze, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Pogorze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
4-room apartment with a balcony for a large family at the border with Gdynia. Comfort an…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó W an…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó W an…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Hel, Poland
1 room apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó W an…
Price on request
