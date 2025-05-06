Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznań County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Poznań County, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Goleczewo, Poland
House
Goleczewo, Poland
Area 330 m²
Offer of a house for rent in Golęczewo, Suchy Las commune, approx. 20 km from Poznań. A deta…
$2,512
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Konarzewo, Poland
House
Konarzewo, Poland
Area 190 m²
For rent we offer an extremely spacious and carefully designed ground floor of a 190 m2 free…
$1,190
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go