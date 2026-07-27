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Monthly rent of real estate in Poznań County, Poland

;
Lubon
5
19 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tulce, Poland
1 room apartment
Tulce, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Tulce's apartment near Poznań
$476
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Land in Wysogotowo, Poland
Land
Wysogotowo, Poland
Area 2 300 m²
Investment plot 2300 m2 – Highly prepared near Poznań | Ideal for Parking / Composition Square
$922
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
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House in Gowarzewo, Poland
House
Gowarzewo, Poland
Area 112 m²
Modern house with garden in Gowarzew – high standard, ideal for demanding
$1,581
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
Apartment in Wysogotowo, Poland
Apartment
Wysogotowo, Poland
Area 43 m²
I recommend to rent a new, very nice office premises – services of approx. 42m2, located at …
$526
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
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Русский, Polski
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3 room apartment in Plewiska, Poland
3 room apartment
Plewiska, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Plewiska, Kozłowskiego Street – 3-room apartment with a large terrace | 62.5 m2 | Free from 1 August
$740
per month
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Zaitseva Estates
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2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
JESZCZE LEPSZYWIDOKI 🙂
$582
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
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Русский, Polski
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2 room apartment in Komorniki, Poland
2 room apartment
Komorniki, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Comfortable 2-room apartment with parking place | Komorniki, ul. Ognikowa | 44,03 m2
$579
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
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Apartment in Mosina, Poland
Apartment
Mosina, Poland
Area 220 m²
For rent a spacious building with an area of approx. 220 m2, consisting of 5 independent roo…
$1,554
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
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2 room apartment in Lubon, Poland
2 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
For rent functional and fully equipped apartment of 50.16 m2, located in a quiet and green p…
$606
per month
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Zaitseva Estates
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5 room house in Gruszczyn, Poland
5 room house
Gruszczyn, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Modern house 135m2 | Chamber estate | Gruszczyn near Poznań For rent a comfortable, free-st…
$1,817
per month
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Zaitseva Estates
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Apartment in Mosina, Poland
Apartment
Mosina, Poland
Area 104 m²
For rent a service facility of 104 m2, located on the ground floor of the building at Strzel…
$1,106
per month
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Zaitseva Estates
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Apartment in Przezmierowo, Poland
Apartment
Przezmierowo, Poland
Area 45 m²
PREPARATION OFFER
$608
per month
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Zaitseva Estates
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4 room apartment in Lubon, Poland
4 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
For rent apartment of 73.6 m2, located on the 3rd floor of the building with elevator at 26 …
$661
per month
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Apartment in Lubon, Poland
Apartment
Lubon, Poland
Area 109 m²
Building for the lease 108.51 sqm
$1,718
per month
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House in Gruszczyn, Poland
House
Gruszczyn, Poland
Area 135 m²
Modern house 135m2 | Chamber estate | Gruszczyn near Poznań
$1,817
per month
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Apartment in Skorzewo, Poland
Apartment
Skorzewo, Poland
Area 150 m²
Service accommodation for rent – Skórzewo, Poznańska (150 m2)
$2,379
per month
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House in Lubon, Poland
House
Lubon, Poland
Area 200 m²
Elegant house 200 m2 for rent | For Management and Diplomacy | Standard Premium For Commerci…
$2,617
per month
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3 room apartment in Dabrowka, Poland
3 room apartment
Dabrowka, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
spacious 3 rooms | Terrace and balcony | Parking place | Dąbrowka
$764
per month
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2 room apartment in Lubon, Poland
2 room apartment
Lubon, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Comfortable, fully equipped 2-room apartment located on the first floor of a modern building…
$685
per month
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