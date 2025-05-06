Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznań County
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Poznań County, Poland

gmina Swarzedz
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Apartment in Dziecmierowo, Poland
Apartment
Dziecmierowo, Poland
Area 5 000 m²
I recommend parking lots for rent with areas of 5000m2 and 12,000m2. Possibility to rent a s…
$1,322
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Szewce, Poland
Apartment
Szewce, Poland
Area 2 018 m²
For lease land with an area of ​​2000 m² - Szewce, Buk commune, ul. Bukowska
$1,058
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Pobiedziska, Poland
2 room apartment
Pobiedziska, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
New, comfortable 2-room apartment with large balcony for rent in Pobiedzisko. Looking for a …
$489
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Pozegowo, Poland
Apartment
Pozegowo, Poland
Area 1 100 m²
Ladies and Gentlemen, I would like to present commercial land for rent with an area of 1100m…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Pozegowo, Poland
Apartment
Pozegowo, Poland
Area 27 m²
For the rental office-service premises of 35 m2, located on the ground floor of the new shop…
$277
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Swarzedz, Poland
Apartment
Swarzedz, Poland
Area 157 m²
The object of the offer is an office building with a usable area of 156,67 sqm located on th…
$3,437
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kruszewnia, Poland
Apartment
Kruszewnia, Poland
Area 36 m²
Services facility 35,62 m2 for rent – new investment at Średzka Street in Kruszewni
$941
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Poznań County, Poland
Apartment
Poznań County, Poland
Area 180 m²
The property is located in a three-story building at ul. Wołkowyska. For rent 2nd floor of 1…
$1,454
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Dopiewiec, Poland
3 room apartment
Dopiewiec, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
For rent new 3-room apartment – Dopiewiec, p. Dąbrowka Forest Polana I have the pleasure to …
$793
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Jelonek, Poland
Apartment
Jelonek, Poland
Area 21 m²
for rent commercial premises in Jelonek commune Dry forest.  - 1st floor,  - common parts; k…
$272
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Paczkowo, Poland
Apartment
Paczkowo, Poland
Area 300 m²
For rent all property in high standard, intended for hire of employees. The ideal offer for …
$3,437
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kostrzyn, Poland
Apartment
Kostrzyn, Poland
Area 46 m²
I offer a spacious and functional commercial premises for rent with an area of ​​46.22m², lo…
$530
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Batorowo, Poland
2 room apartment
Batorowo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
BALKONE BALKONE BALKONE BALKONE BALKONE BALKONE BALKONE BALKONE BALKONE BALKONE BALKONE BALK…
$621
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Jelonek, Poland
Apartment
Jelonek, Poland
Area 160 m²
A well -located commercial premises in Jelonek near Suchy Las
$2,496
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська