Lands for sale in Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Popowo, Poland
Plot of land
Popowo, Poland
Area 1 196 m²
We offer for sale an attractive construction site of 1196 m2, located in Popowo. It is an id…
$30,739
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Komorniki, Poland
Plot of land
Komorniki, Poland
Area 630 m²
Good morning! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of 630 m2 plot of …
$38,489
Plot of land in Komorniki, Poland
Plot of land
Komorniki, Poland
Area 790 m²
I would like to present you a plot for sale in Komorniki, next to Bylon
Price on request
