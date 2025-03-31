Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland

2 properties total found
Apartment in Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland
Apartment
Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland
Area 19 m²
We offer for sale a commercial and service premises on the Carpentry near Western, in a very…
$43,798
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland
3 room apartment
Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Selling a sunny, three-bedroom, decomposed apartment with an area of 70.4 m2 located on the …
$173,212
