Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Piaseczno
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Piaseczno, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 164 m² in Piaseczno, Poland
Commercial property 164 m²
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 7
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale two commercial and service premises in the center of Piaseczno – 164 m² | st. Kości…
$458,382
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go