Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lower Silesian Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

Wrocław
52
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 15
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 6
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 12
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 22
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 21
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 24
Very high standard apartments being created as part of a multifunctional complex in Szczepin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 18
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 23
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 11
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 9
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Wrocław, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrocław, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
apartments of a very high standard created as part of a multifunctional complex in the Wrocl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

Property types in Lower Silesian Voivodeship

3 BHK

Properties features in Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go