Monthly rent of shops in Krakow, Poland

1 property total found
Shop 3 690 m² in Krakow, Poland
Shop 3 690 m²
Krakow, Poland
Area 3 690 m²
for rent a production and warehouse hall with a social and office part located at ul. Marian…
$18,659
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
