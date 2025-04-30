Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Krakow
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property
  6. Mountain view

Monthly rent of commercial properties mountain view in Krakow, Poland

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Commercial property 12 m² in Krakow, Poland
Commercial property 12 m²
Krakow, Poland
Area 12 m²
Floor 5/8
Serviced offices are an advantageous alternative to the office rental model you are familiar…
$808
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krakow, Poland

with Garage
with Sea view