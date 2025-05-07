Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Kościan County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Kościan County, Poland

Koscian
6
9 properties total found
House in Kurza Gora, Poland
House
Kurza Gora, Poland
Area 860 m²
Construction site offer in Kurzej Góra Description We invite you to familiarize yourself wit…
$50,208
3 room apartment in Koscian, Poland
3 room apartment
Koscian, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
I invite you to buy a beautiful, cozy apartment located in Koscian. The 51.4 m2 property con…
$92,879
House in Smigiel, Poland
House
Smigiel, Poland
Area 5 180 m²
Large plot on Big House in Smiglu If you dream of a spacious house in a quiet area, this off…
$159,221
House in Koscian, Poland
House
Koscian, Poland
Area 126 m²
Private House of Years 30 with Garden Description of the property We present a charming, pri…
$131,358
3 room apartment in Koscian, Poland
3 room apartment
Koscian, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a 3-bedroom apartment with an area of…
$100,840
House in Zbechy, Poland
House
Zbechy, Poland
Area 180 m²
I present to you the attractive offer of a free-standing house located close to Śrem, in Zbechy
Price on request
House in Koscian, Poland
House
Koscian, Poland
Area 124 m²
For Sale: Spacious House in Quiet and Quiet Area We present an offer of sale of a spacious …
$105,882
House in Koscian, Poland
House
Koscian, Poland
Area 120 m²
The house located in the picturesque area of Kurzej Góra, with convenient access to nearby K…
Price on request
4 room apartment in Koscian, Poland
4 room apartment
Koscian, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 83 m²
Offer Sale of Apartments in Kościń We invite you to familiarize yourself with the unique off…
$145,953
Property types in Kościan County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kościan County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
