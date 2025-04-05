Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Koło County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Koło County, Poland

3 properties total found
House in Kolo, Poland
House
Kolo, Poland
Area 219 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling an unusual house, which comb…
$512,794
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Dabie, Poland
House
Dabie, Poland
Area 200 m²
Home for sale. Potential under the department. e.g.: veterinary medicine, group room, medica…
$100,245
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Trzebuchow, Poland
Apartment
Trzebuchow, Poland
Area 21 668 m²
With great pleasure I present to you a unique 2,17 ha property, which has extraordinary pote…
$125,949
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koło County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes