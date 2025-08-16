Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Jaworzno
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Jaworzno, Poland

1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Jaworzno, Poland
5 bedroom house
Jaworzno, Poland
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE: High-standard house with a total area of 225 m², situated on a 1,121 m² plot in th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Jaworzno, Poland

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go