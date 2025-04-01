Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Gniezno, Poland

2 properties total found
House in Gniezno, Poland
House
Gniezno, Poland
Area 290 m²
Offer from the first owners. The house is located in a prestigious district called Rose. The…
$555,375
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Gniezno, Poland
House
Gniezno, Poland
Area 220 m²
Sell the house located in Gniezno at Poznańska Street
$229,899
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
