  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Wrzesnia
  4. Land

Lands for sale in gmina Wrzesnia, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Psary Polskie, Poland
Plot of land
Psary Polskie, Poland
Area 1 500 m²
For sale: Attractive service parcel in September – Excellent investment!
$154,730
Plot of land in Gulczewo, Poland
Plot of land
Gulczewo, Poland
Area 1 090 m²
Looking for a property that combines the originality, space and climate of old culture?
$384,888
