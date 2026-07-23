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Apartments for sale in gmina Witnica, Poland

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3 room apartment in Bialcz, Poland
3 room apartment
Bialcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
For sale: Two-level apartment segment in Białcz – an ideal place to relax and live permanently!
$52,435
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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