Monthly rent of flats and apartments in gmina Wielun, Poland

Wielun
9
9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Wielun, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
You can be the first tenant! For rent a freshly finished apartment, in a high standard, with…
$765
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Wielun, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
We offer a fully equipped, high standard studio apartment with a separate bedroom in the pre…
$601
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Wielun, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
We offer a 2 rooms apartment in main center of Lodz, on Wodna 23 street. It’s located on 3rd…
$730
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Wielun, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
A 2-room apartment for rent for the first time in a high standard. Apartment has an area of …
$820
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Wielun, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
A unique, 2-level, loft-style apartment for rent, finished in a high standard. The apartmen…
$957
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Wielun, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
A high standard studio apartment for rent, with an area of ​​27 m2. The apartment is located…
$629
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Wielun, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
For rent a high standard studio with an area of ​​27 m2, located in a new factory style buil…
$642
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Wielun, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
For rent a completely new high standard 2 rooms apartment with an area of ​​43 m2, located o…
$820
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Wielun, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Wielun, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For rent a 2-rooms apartment (35m2) at Targowa street. Very spacious, it gives the impressio…
$683
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
