Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Wapno
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Wapno, Poland

1 property total found
House in Wapno, Poland
House
Wapno, Poland
Area 170 m²
Sell a single-family house freestanding along with a free-standing farm building
$146,667
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Wapno, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go