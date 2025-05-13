Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in gmina Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 49 m² in Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
Commercial property 49 m²
Tarnowo Podgorne, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
For sale unique apartment 49.04 m2 in Tarnów Podgórny
$138,478
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go