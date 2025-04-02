Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Strzelin
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in gmina Strzelin, Poland

1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
We present you a Premium cottage in the offer of a modern complex of all-year-round bungalow…
$100,484
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Properties features in gmina Strzelin, Poland

Realting.com
