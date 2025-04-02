Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Strzelin
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Strzelin, Poland

houses
4
4 properties total found
9 bedroom house in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
9 bedroom house
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
We present to you a modern complex of year-round holiday cottages, Woodhouse resort. The ent…
$414,594
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom house in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
2 bedroom house
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
We present you a Premium cottage in the offer of a modern complex of all-year-round bungalow…
$79,819
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Cottage 1 bedroom in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
We present you a Premium cottage in the offer of a modern complex of all-year-round bungalow…
$100,484
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
2 bedroom house in Dobrogoszcz, Poland
2 bedroom house
Dobrogoszcz, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
We present you a Standard cottage in the offer of a modern complex of all-year-round bungalo…
$77,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Strzelin, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes