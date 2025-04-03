Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Strzalkowo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Strzalkowo, Poland

2 properties total found
Apartment in Koscianki, Poland
Apartment
Koscianki, Poland
Area 70 m²
Your summer sanctuary among the birch – a wooden cottage near the Lake! Imagine the morning …
$91,475
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Pospolno, Poland
Apartment
Pospolno, Poland
Area 98 m²
If you are looking for a NEW house in a quiet area with access to urban infrastructure, we h…
$137,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Strzalkowo, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes