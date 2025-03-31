Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in gmina Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Starkowiec Piatkowski, Poland
Plot of land
Starkowiec Piatkowski, Poland
Area 856 m²
For sale an undeveloped construction site with an area of 856m2 in Starkok Piatkowski (Weda …
$27,212
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Starkowiec Piatkowski, Poland
Plot of land
Starkowiec Piatkowski, Poland
Area 938 m²
For sale an undeveloped construction site with a total area of 938m2 in Starkok Piatkowski (…
$29,803
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
