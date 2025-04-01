Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Srem
  4. Land

Lands for sale in gmina Srem, Poland

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Grobelka, Poland
Plot of land
Grobelka, Poland
Area 1 032 m²
ATRACTIONAL BUILDINGS
$47,984
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Grobelka, Poland
Plot of land
Grobelka, Poland
Area 1 033 m²
$42,427
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Grobelka, Poland
Plot of land
Grobelka, Poland
Area 1 207 m²
work offer in preparation
$77,236
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Grodzewo, Poland
Plot of land
Grodzewo, Poland
Area 2 748 m²
Building site with an area of 2,748 m2 Grodzewo k/ Śremu
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes