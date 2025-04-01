Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Rogozno, Poland

Rogozno
3
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Rogozno, Poland
3 room apartment
Rogozno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
I offer you 3 bedroom, spacious apartment of 58m2
$111,075
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
4 room apartment in Rogozno, Poland
4 room apartment
Rogozno, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
5 room apartment in Rogozno, Poland
5 room apartment
Rogozno, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 238 m²
Spacious, partially furnished 5 bedroom apartment in the center of Rogoznica with the possib…
Price on request
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
