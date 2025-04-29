Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Reczno
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Reczno, Poland

1 property total found
House 10 rooms in Bakowa Gora, Poland
House 10 rooms
Bakowa Gora, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious house of about 350 m² in Warsaw, Bemowo is for sale. The house is located on a qu…
$649,381
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Reczno, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go