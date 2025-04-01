Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Rawicz
  4. Land

Lands for sale in gmina Rawicz, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Maslowo, Poland
Plot of land
Maslowo, Poland
Area 2 798 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of sale of 2 798 m2 agricultural land (…
$36,133
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Rawicz, Poland
Plot of land
Rawicz, Poland
Area 5 737 m²
I offer for sale the area for investment in single-family housing in the area of Gajowa Stre…
$64,320
