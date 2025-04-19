Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Prazmow
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in gmina Prazmow, Poland

villas
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposed house is a project of a modern single-storey house that stands out from its sur…
$519,508
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Prazmow, Poland

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes