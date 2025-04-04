Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Poniec
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Poniec, Poland

1 property total found
Apartment in Poniec, Poland
Apartment
Poniec, Poland
Area 295 m²
I present to you for sale a tenement house in the centre of the city of PONIEC – in the Mark…
$177,723
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Poniec, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes