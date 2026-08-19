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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in gmina Piaseczno, Poland

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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Bobrowiec, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bobrowiec, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 2
A well-maintained semi-detached house with a total area of 177 m², situated on a 500 m² plot…
$632,085
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