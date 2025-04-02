Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Lubasz
  4. Land

Lands for sale in gmina Lubasz, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Klempicz, Poland
Plot of land
Klempicz, Poland
Area 3 017 m²
Good morning, for sale a construction site with an area of 3017 m2 located in the picturesqu…
$58,450
Plot of land in Klempicz, Poland
Plot of land
Klempicz, Poland
Area 1 342 m²
Good morning, for sale a construction site with an area of about 1250 m2 located in the pict…
$25,961
