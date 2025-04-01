Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Lesznowola
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in gmina Lesznowola, Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Commercial property 64 m² in Poznan, Poland
Commercial property 64 m²
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 64 m²
Are you looking for a space for your family? Do you value a good location and access to green areas?
$175,970
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 29 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 29 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 3
Commercial premises of 28.93 m² on the ground floor of a renovated building at ul. Kępna 15 …
$160,820
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 80 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 80 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Very nice, bright and spacious apartment located in a building on Melomań Street, 400 m from…
$388,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 624 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 624 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 10
Area 624 m²
Floor 3
A commercial building for sale, Warsaw Wola.  Area 624 m2, plot 268 m2, land and mortgage re…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 43 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 43 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious commercial premises in the center of Warsaw on Nowogrodzka Street are for sale. The…
$407,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 500 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 500 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 11
Area 500 m²
(WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram) Позвоните или напишите нам. Подберем другие варианты согласно…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Shop 1 003 m² in Poland
Shop 1 003 m²
Poland
Area 1 003 m²
OFFER ONLY ON MLS
$412,064
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 114 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 114 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 6
Unique premises in Strefę Soho, located in the heart of Soho Factory, are for sale. This pla…
$409,732
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 51 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 51 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
For sale a two-room apartment with a garage included in the price – Targówek Bródno, ul. Jul…
$164,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 482 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 482 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 482 m²
Floor 1
For sale: car service with residential and office area in Warsaw, Mokotów (Służewiec), next …
$812,087
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 31 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 31 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 30
For sale: 31 m² premises in Warsaw, Śródmieście, on Al. Jana Pawła II. The space is ideal fo…
$257,828
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property in Bobrowo, Poland
Commercial property
Bobrowo, Poland
The Wadzyn Peninsula in all its beauty On the right - FOR SALE - a unique recreation cent…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes