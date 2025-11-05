Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Komorniki
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in gmina Komorniki, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 69 m² in Plewiska, Poland
Commercial property 69 m²
Plewiska, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 69 m²
$251,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go