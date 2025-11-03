Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Jedlinsk
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in gmina Jedlinsk, Poland

3 properties total found
Apartment in Jedlanka, Poland
Apartment
Jedlanka, Poland
Area 46 m²
$1,219
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Jedlanka, Poland
Apartment
Jedlanka, Poland
Area 6 m²
We recommend to rent an advertising area on the roof of the building in Ursus located on Mal…
$677
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Land in Jedlanka, Poland
Land
Jedlanka, Poland
Area 1 100 m²
I strongly recommend for rent an attractive square located at Kashtanowa Street / Białołęka Street
$2,708
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
