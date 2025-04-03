Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Inowlodz
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Inowlodz, Poland

1 property total found
4 room apartment in Spala, Poland
4 room apartment
Spala, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 69 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the interesting offer of an apartment located in t…
$134,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Inowlodz, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes