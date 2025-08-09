Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Grodziec
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Grodziec, Poland

1 property total found
Apartment in Czarnybrod, Poland
Apartment
Czarnybrod, Poland
Area 250 m²
For sale, a 200-year-old house, built of ore, the so-called “Iron Houses of Pyzrzy Forest” i…
$534,303
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Grodziec, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go