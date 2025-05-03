Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Dabie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Dabie, Poland

1 property total found
House in Dabie, Poland
House
Dabie, Poland
Area 200 m²
Home for sale. Potential under the department. e.g.: veterinary medicine, group room, medica…
$103,030
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Dabie, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go