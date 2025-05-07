Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Buk
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in gmina Buk, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 37 m² in Buk, Poland
Commercial property 37 m²
Buk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Off market Apartment in Buk 38 m2 + share of land (private garage and garden) Full roof and …
$68,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go