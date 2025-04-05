Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Andrespol
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Andrespol, Poland

apartments
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Andrespol, Poland
2 room apartment
Andrespol, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
We offer a cozy 2-room apartment with an area of 52.2 m2, located in a quiet and well-connec…
$86,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Wisniowa Gora, Poland
3 room apartment
Wisniowa Gora, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
I invite you to take a look at the offer of selling a spacious, three-bedroom apartment with…
$114,383
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Andrespol, Poland
2 room apartment
Andrespol, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Special offer in the city center. For sale 2-room apartment with an area of 41.93 sqm in Łód…
$128,355
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Andrespol, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes