Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Gdańsk
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Gdańsk, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 55 m² in Gdańsk, Poland
Commercial property 55 m²
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
2-room apartment with a separate kitchen, balcony and basement of the | optionally garage | …
$166,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go