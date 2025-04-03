Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Buk
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Buk, Poland

1 property total found
House in Buk, Poland
House
Buk, Poland
Area 249 m²
For sale a house in Wielkawiś on Bukowskia Street in the municipality of Stęszew. Single-fam…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes